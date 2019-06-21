You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China tells top global CEOs it will 'further open up'

Fri, Jun 21, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BP_Li Keqiang_210619_7.jpg
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang vowed on Thursday to further open up China's economy during a meeting with CEOs of top global companies amid simmering trade tensions with the United States.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Beijing

CHINESE Premier Li Keqiang vowed on Thursday to further open up China's economy during a meeting with CEOs of top global companies amid simmering trade tensions with the United States.

Washington and other trade partners have long complained about the uneven playing field foreign companies encounter in China, theft of intellectual property and entry barriers that allow state-backed companies to dominate crucial sectors of the economy.

During the meeting in Beijing with heads of 19 multinational companies, Mr Li pledged to make China more attractive to foreign investors.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We welcome more and more foreign investment to come to China," Mr Li told the group representing the Global CEO Council. "We will also relax (restrictions on) access to even more fields to create a market-oriented, law-based internationalised business environment."

Among the industry leaders attending the meeting at Beijing's opulent Great Hall of the People were Volkswagen head Herbert Diess, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, Daimler's Ola Kallenius, UPS chief executive David Abney, Honeywell CEO Darius Adamczyk and Nokia's Rajeev Suri.

Jean-Pascal Tricoire, head of Schneider Electric, told Mr Li that foreign firms are the "best bridges" between China and the rest of the world. "Since sometime though, the world has been going through turbulences, tensions and challenges," Mr Tricoire added.

The meeting comes as bruising US tariffs threaten China's status as the "factory of the world", with companies looking to move production outside the country, according to a recent survey by the American Chamber of Commerce in China.

The Chinese government also convened top tech companies and warned them of consequences if they cut off technology sales to the country, The New York Times reported earlier this month.

Last month, US President Donald Trump moved to blacklist Chinese tech giant Huawei over national security concerns, curbing its access to US-made components it needs for its equipment. China later announced plans for its own list of "unreliable" foreign companies, which it said targets companies that "undermine national security".

Mr Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet at the G-20 summit in Japan next week, raising hopes that trade war talks will be back on track after they collapsed last month. AFP

Editor's Choice

BP_UOB_210619_5.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB Kay Hian emerges as suitor for DBS Vickers' remisier base

BP_Jeffrey Ong_210619_6.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lawyer Jeffrey Ong faces 13 fresh charges, and is denied bail

BT_20190621_JUCOMMENT21__3814839.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Transport

Price of electric cars still shocking

Most Read

1 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt
2 No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale
3 JLC Advisors managing partner Jeffrey Ong denied bail, slapped with 13 more forgery charges
4 Astrea V PE-backed retail bonds receive strong response
5 Freehold Sky Everton condo at former Asia Gardens site to open for booking on Saturday

Must Read

BP_UOB_210619_5.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB Kay Hian emerges as suitor for DBS Vickers' remisier base

BP_Jeffrey Ong_210619_6.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lawyer Jeffrey Ong faces 13 fresh charges, and is denied bail

BT_20190621_JUCOMMENT21__3814839.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Transport

Price of electric cars still shocking

BT_20190621_RATE21_3814837.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Government & Economy

US Fed sees case building for interest rate cuts this year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening