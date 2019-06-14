You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China tells US to stop trying to 'mess up' Hong Kong

Fri, Jun 14, 2019 - 8:16 PM

[BEIJING] Beijing on Friday denounced what it called "violent interference" by US lawmakers critical of what they see as a worsening human rights environment in Hong Kong.

Congressional representatives introduced the "Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act", which appears designed to put pressure on the city - and its pro-Beijing leader - to withdraw a planned extradition law.

The bill threatens to remove Hong Kong's status as a US special trading partner.

Some US lawmakers have "made irresponsible remarks about Hong Kong affairs and violently interfered in China's internal affairs", said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang at a press briefing.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Relevant people in the United States (should) abandon the illusion of attempting to mess up Hong Kong," he added.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets of the semi-autonomous city this week to protest a deeply unpopular plan to allow extraditions to China.

Critics say the law would be abused by an increasingly assertive Beijing to pursue its political enemies.

On Wednesday, the international finance hub was rocked by the worst political violence since before its 1997 handover, as riot police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters.

Dozens were injured in the clashes, which have fuelled public anger and sparked accusations of police brutality. Another mass rally is planned for Sunday.

The city's pro-Beijing leader Carrie Lam, who is facing mounting pressure to abandon the extradition legislation, has so far refused to meet protester demands to withdraw or scrap the bill.

"China's determination and will to uphold national sovereignty, security and development interests are unflinching," Mr Geng said.

"We are not afraid of any threats and intimidation," he said. "Any vain attempts to create chaos in Hong Kong... will surely be met with the opposition of all Chinese people, including the vast number of Hong Kong compatriots."

AFP

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

New S$2.2m construction-safety school will use virtual reality to let workers see how dangerous worksites are

EU ministers agree to Macron-backed eurozone budget: minister

Singapore, UK to deepen collaboration in digital government services

US releases video it says shows Iran's military recovering mine

Calls grow for Lam to delay bill as Hong Kong streets calm down

Editor's Choice

BP_USchina_140619_6.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Intra-Asean flows gain ground even as US, China trade blows

BP_Jeffrey Ong_140619_4.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jeffrey Ong faces 8 more charges; CAD receives new reports

BT_20190614_JKJEREMY14_3808405.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Flat global growth for 2019, but no recession, says Aberdeen

Most Read

1 Nicholas Mak joins ERA Realty as head of research
2 Trump gets harpooned for 'Prince of Whales' spelling error
3 Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription
4 HSBC offers 2.5-year fixed term bond fund to Singapore retail investors
5 Suspended stocks on SGX hit highest level in three years

Must Read

IMG_001.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, UK to deepen collaboration in digital government services

doc75sd1rl2q111hgykp344_doc75sc95ejmabjl4z31wm.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Asia Partners.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Garage

New private equity firm Asia Partners eyes South-east Asia startups

Jun 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Epicentre must get SGX regulator's nod before appointing director or executive officer

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening