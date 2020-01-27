You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China testing HIV drug as treatment for new coronavirus

Mon, Jan 27, 2020 - 6:07 AM

rk_Aluvia_270120.jpg
China is testing an HIV drug as a treatment for symptoms of the new coronavirus that is rapidly spreading, said drugmaker AbbVie Inc on Sunday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China is testing an HIV drug as a treatment for symptoms of the new coronavirus that is rapidly spreading, said drugmaker AbbVie Inc on Sunday.

China health authorities requested the drug to help with the government's efforts to address the crisis, according to Adelle Infante, a spokeswoman for North Chicago, Illinois-based AbbVie.

Aluvia, which is also known as Kaletra, is a combination of lopinavir and ritonavir.

In guidance published on Thursday, the government said there is no effective anti-virus medicine but suggested taking two lopinavir/ritonavir pills and inhaling a dose of nebulised alpha-interferon twice a day.

Health authorities around the world are racing to prevent a pandemic after more than 2,000 people were infected in China and 56 have died after contracting the virus.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

US embassy in Baghdad hit in Katyusha rocket attack

Officials confirm five US cases of coronavirus after China travel

Insolvencies at new high as UK economy takes hit from Brexit

High business costs, inefficient schemes hamper key UK sectors

Markets eye Wuhan developments amid earnings, data releases

Fed seen holding rates steadyuntil at least 2022

BREAKING

Jan 27, 2020 07:04 AM
Energy & Commodities

Saudi energy minister says confident China can contain, eradicate new coronavirus

[DUBAI] Saudi Arabia's energy minister said on Monday the kingdom was closely monitoring developments in global oil...

Jan 27, 2020 06:53 AM
Garage

WeWork inks NY office space deal with SoftBank-backed Gympass

[NEW YORK] WeWork has signed a deal to provide space to 250 employees of gym membership app company Gympass in New...

Jan 27, 2020 06:44 AM
Government & Economy

US embassy in Baghdad hit in Katyusha rocket attack

[WASHINGTON] Five Katyusha rockets were fired at the fortified Green Zone in Baghdad Sunday night, targeting the US...

Jan 27, 2020 06:31 AM
Life & Culture

Basketball star Kobe Bryant, four others dead in helicopter crash

[NEW YORK] Kobe Bryant, who won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and was considered one of...

Jan 27, 2020 05:54 AM
Government & Economy

Officials confirm five US cases of coronavirus after China travel

[NEW YORK] Five people in the United States, all of whom recently travelled from Wuhan, China, have been diagnosed...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly