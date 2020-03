Some companies in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the novel coronavirus outbreak emerged late last year, are to be allowed to return to work, provincial officials said Wednesday.

Businesses involved in providing daily necessities can resume work and production immediately, as can those that are key to "global industrial chains" after getting approval, said the Hubei provincial government. AFP