You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China to begin product safety crackdown following Jiangsu blasts

Tue, Apr 09, 2019 - 9:26 AM

BP_Jiangsu_090419_23.jpg
Two deadly blasts in eastern coastal Jiangsu province killed 85 people and injured dozens more last month, putting China's rapidly expanding but sometimes ramshackle chemical industry under intense scrutiny.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] China will launch a nationwide inspection into the safety of industrial products like food packaging and hazardous chemicals, market regulators said on Monday, the country's latest effort to allay public concerns after two deadly blasts last month.

The State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR) said in a notice on its website that maintaining quality and safety of major industrial products would "provide a solid guarantee of social stability, promote high-quality development and meet public demand for a good life".

The campaign will last until October and focus on "high-risk industrial products", as well as systemic, regional or industry-wide safety risks. It said it would increase scrutiny of manufacturers and operators of high-risk products and look at the use of explosion-proof electrics and structures.

Firms that prove incapable of making the required rectifications will have their operation licenses revoked, the notice said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Two deadly blasts in eastern coastal Jiangsu province killed 85 people and injured dozens more last month, putting China's rapidly expanding but sometimes ramshackle chemical industry under intense scrutiny.

The government has already launched a month-long inspection campaign into hazardous chemical production after a blast at a pesticide plant killed 78 people.

The local government of Yancheng will shut down the chemical industry park where the blast occurred, the state news agency Xinhua said. Dozens of other industrial parks and hundreds of other small chemical manufacturers are also expected to be closed, state-owned tabloid Global Times reported on Tuesday. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

US bars entry to 16 Saudis over Khashoggi killing: Pompeo

Head of US Secret Service to quit job: White House

US man allegedly planned to drive van into crowd

Hong Kong democracy leaders await Umbrella Movement verdict

US 'not satisfied yet' in China trade talks: White House official

UK lords approve Brexit law forcing May to consult parliament on delay

Editor's Choice

lwx_oue_090419_4.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Two OUE Reits join consolidation trend with proposed merger

BT_20190409_KRHILL_3747546.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Real Estate

String of public agencies lease offices at Funan

lwx_atms_090419_5.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Don't shoot the ATM, it's just a distribution tool: banks

Most Read

1 Ripple aims to make a splash in Asia with expansion of Singapore office
2 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b
3 S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside
4 Jazzing up the CBD
5 Singapore shares poised to rally on Wall St gains

Must Read

lwx_oue_090419_4.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Two OUE Reits join consolidation trend with proposed merger

BT_20190409_KRHILL_3747546.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Real Estate

String of public agencies lease offices at Funan

Apr 9, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: OUE, OUE C-Reit, UOB, Tuan Sing Holdings

Apr 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB prices US$600m 3.75% notes due 2029

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening