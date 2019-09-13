You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China to exempt pork, soybeans from additional tariffs on US goods

Fri, Sep 13, 2019 - 5:21 PM
UPDATED Fri, Sep 13, 2019 - 7:19 PM

colin-p-13.jpg
China's State Council will exclude some agricultural products, including soybeans and pork, from additional tariffs on US goods.
PHOTO: AFP

[SHANGHAI] China will exempt some agricultural products from additional tariffs on US goods, China's official Xinhua News Agency said Friday, in the latest sign of easing Sino-US tensions before a new rounds of talks aimed at curbing a bruising trade war.

The United States and China have both made conciliatory gestures, with China renewing purchases of US farm goods and US President Donald Trump delaying a tariff increase on certain Chinese goods.

China had imposed additional tariffs of 25 per cent on US agricultural products including soybeans and pork in July 2018. It raised tariffs on soybeans by a further 5 per cent and on pork by a further 10 per cent on Sept 1.

"China supports relevant enterprises buying certain amounts of soybeans, pork and other agricultural products from today in accordance with market principles and WTO rules," Xinhua said, adding that the Customs Tariff Commission of China's State Council would exclude additional tariffs on those items.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

China has "broad prospects" for importing high-quality US agricultural goods, Xinhua reported, citing unnamed authorities.

An outbreak of deadly African swine fever, which has cut China's pig herd by a third since mid-2018, has propelled Chinese pork prices to record levels and left the country in need of replacement supplies from overseas. China is also expected to step up purchases of soybeans, historically the most valuable US farm export which China has largely avoided buying since the trade war began last year.

Before the announcement of additional tariff exemptions, Chinese firms bought at least 10 boatloads of US soybeans on Thursday, the country's most significant purchases since at least June.

"It is hoped that the US will be true to its words and fulfill its promise to create favourable conditions for cooperation in agricultural areas between the two countries," the report said.

Lower-level US and Chinese officials are expected to meet next week in Washington before talks between senior trade negotiators in early October. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he preferred a comprehensive trade deal with China but did not rule out the possibility of an interim pact.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

India drawing up red lines on Asia trade pact before key meeting

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Philippine lawmakers approve corporate tax cuts

Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing says he regrets protest comments were misrepresented

GIC raises stake in German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp

Vietnam central bank to cut rates by 0.25 percentage points

Editor's Choice

BP_Singapore Exchange_130919_2.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Gender diversity target on SGX-listed boards proving a challenge

BP_honestbee_130919_3.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

honestbee chairman Brian Koo looms large in startup's revamp bid

BP_banks_130919_4.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Overseas exposure to be key driver of bad loans for Singapore banks

Must Read

Millennium Biltmore Los Angeles.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Vertex.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

Temasek's Vertex adds new US$290m fund to back growth-stage tech firms

BP_Circles_130919_44.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

Circles.Life extends reach to Australia through tie-up with Singtel's Optus

Millennium Biltmore Los Angeles.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

CDL takeover offer for Millennium & Copthorne Hotels turns unconditional

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly