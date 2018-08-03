You are here

China to focus more on transmission of monetary policy amid rising external uncertainty

Fri, Aug 03, 2018 - 12:21 PM

[BEIJING] China must manage the relationship between steady economic growth and risk prevention as external uncertainties are increasing, according to a recent meeting of a high-level government body.

The State Council Financial Stability and Development Commission said more attention needs to be paid to the transmission of monetary policy and its support for the real economy, according to a statement posted to an official government website on Friday.

China will continue to crack down on illegal financial activities and institutions and make positive use of fiscal policy, the meeting decided. 

