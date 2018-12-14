You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China to keep 2019 growth within reasonable range, says politburo

Fri, Dec 14, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181214_FLAG_3643575.jpg
The govt has recently launched a raft of measures, including reductions in reserve requirements for banks, tax cuts and more infrastructure spending, to ward off a sharp deceleration in the economy.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Beijing

CHINA WILL keep its economic growth within a reasonable range next year, striving to support jobs, trade and investment while pushing reforms and curbing risks, the top decision-making body of the Communist Party, the politburo, said on Thursday.

"We will promote steady growth, promote reform, adjust structure, benefit people's livelihood and prevent risks in a coordinated way, and keep economic operation in a reasonable range," the official news agency Xinhua reported, citing a politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping.

The government has recently launched a raft of measures, including reductions in reserve requirements for banks, tax cuts and more infrastructure spending, to ward off a sharp deceleration in the economy. Further steps to bolster growth are expected.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It will further stabilise employment, the financial sector, foreign trade, investment and market expectations and boost market confidence, Xinhua said.

The politburo called for greater awareness of potential problems in the economy given changes in both external and domestic conditions.

"We should strengthen coordination and cooperation, focus on major contradictions, grasp the pace and strength of the economy, and strive to achieve the best policy mix and the maximum overall effect," it said.

Top leaders are due to map out economic and reform plans for 2019 during an annual Central Economic Work Conference later this month.

China's economic growth slowed to 6.5 per cent in the third quarter, the weakest since the global financial crisis, although the full-year expansion could slightly exceed the government's target of around 6.5 per cent.

In a symposium on Tuesday, Mr Xi said that next year China must persist in promoting high-quality development, continue to pursue structural supply-side reforms, and keep up the fight against poverty, risk and pollution.

China must also continue to implement a proactive fiscal policy while keeping monetary policy prudent, Mr Xi was cited by Xinhua as saying.

"We must unswervingly deepen structural supply-side reforms, adopt more ways of reforming and opening up (the economy), and take more market-oriented and rule-of-law means to continue producing solid results," Mr Xi said. REUTERS

Government & Economy

SMEs seek flexibility in foreign labour policy for O&M sector

May's Brexit deal could fail unless EU leaders lend support

Housing demand could still fuel 2019 growth in Singapore

Slowdown in Asia next year before H2 recovery: Nomura

Singapore acts to stop unilateral third-party arbitration amid spat

Q3 labour market improves but hiring may be slowing: MOM

Editor's Choice

Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

SMEs seek flexibility in foreign labour policy for O&M sector

Dec 14, 2018
Real Estate

Brexit worries push UK house price gauge to six-year low

BT_20181214_ABSC14_3643527.jpg
Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Housing demand could still fuel 2019 growth in Singapore

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 Trump says Fed 'would be foolish' to raise rates this month
3 StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO
4 Park View Mansions tries for en bloc again with 22% lower reserve price
5 Great Eastern to buy Indonesia insurance firm for US$28m

Must Read

Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

SMEs seek flexibility in foreign labour policy for O&M sector

BT_20181214_NBMAY_3643512.jpg
Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

May's Brexit deal could fail unless EU leaders lend support

BT_20181214_ABSC14_3643527.jpg
Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Housing demand could still fuel 2019 growth in Singapore

2018-10-29T000659Z_985865675_RC1500569E50_RTRMADP_3_NOMURA-RESULTS.JPG
Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Slowdown in Asia next year before H2 recovery: Nomura

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening