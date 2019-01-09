You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China to propose wider 2019 fiscal deficit amid slowdown

Wed, Jan 09, 2019 - 12:07 PM

[BEIJING] China's Finance Ministry is set to propose a small increase in the targeted budget deficit for this year as officials seek to balance support for the economy with the need to keep control of debt levels.

The ministry agreed the proposed deficit target of 2.8 per cent of gross domestic product at its annual work conference in December, two people familiar with the matter said. The figure, which compares with 2018's target of 2.6 per cent, will be presented for approval at the National People's Congress, China's legislature, in March. The final number could still change.

While officials have pledged a pro-active fiscal policy this year amid a slowdown in the economy that's being worsened by the trade war with the US, the proposed deficit expansion is smaller than many economists had forecast. At the same time, officials can use so-called special bonds, which don't affect the overall budget, to finance local government projects and spur infrastructure investment.

The people asked not to be named as the matter isn't public. The Finance Ministry didn't immediately respond to a fax seeking comment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Stop holding Americans 'hostage' over shutdown, Pelosi tells Trump

AIIB sets up US$500m fund to invest in infrastructure corporate bonds

Bored and stressed, US workers hit by shutdown head back to school

Trump wants trade deal with China to boost stock market, sources say 

World Bank flags rising debt and other economic dangers

High-tech border wall plan on display at CES

Editor's Choice

file6ubuqlysdf8n7ile2o6.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure

BT_20190109_ALLGREEN_3663355.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

RV Altitude, Fyve Derbyshire and Fourth Avenue Residences poised to kick off 2019 launches

Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hi-P falls 4.66% as Maybank downgrades it to 'sell'

Most Read

1 EDB to go into risk-sharing venture financing
2 Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings
3 Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure
4 10 stocks that could surprise in 2019
5 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel

Must Read

bp_sgcondo_080119_33.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents dip 0.2% in December; HDB rents up 0.6%: SRX flash estimates

file6ubuqlysdf8n7ile2o6.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure

ak_sgskyline_0901.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
SME

Singapore SMEs get help going digital from the get-go with new initiative

SL_SGXl _171218_27.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Rich Capital, KrisEnergy, Swee Hong, OKP Holdings, Chew's Group

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening