You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China to reduce foreign investment curbs: minister

Mon, Jan 14, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BP_CHINA_140119_8.jpg
China will reduce restrictions on foreign investment and address difficulties facing foreign companies investing in the country, the commerce minister said, according to a transcript of an interview he gave to state media.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Shanghai/Beijing

CHINA will reduce restrictions on foreign investment and address difficulties facing foreign companies investing in the country, the commerce minister said, according to a transcript of an interview he gave to state media.

Commerce Minister Zhong Shan said China would allow full foreign ownership of companies in more areas of the economy and would reduce the number of industries in which foreign investment was restricted or barred, according to the transcript posted on the Ministry of Commerce's website on Sunday.

The comments appeared to be largely reiterations of past pledges by Chinese officials for further market opening.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China rose by 3 per cent year-on-year to US$135 billion in 2018, Mr Zhong said. That would mark a slowdown from growth rates of 7.9 per cent in 2017 and 4.1 per cent in 2016.

But Mr Zhong said China had maintained stable FDI growth "against a gloomy global climate", noting that total FDI around the world had slumped by 41 per cent in the first half of last year.

China has been pushing to broaden opportunities for private firms and foreign investors to stimulate an economy that is slowing on the back of weakening domestic demand and a trade war with the United States.

Mr Zhong said "properly handling" trade frictions with the US was a major task for the ministry in 2019.

The ministry would "conscientiously implement" the consensus to work toward a resolution of the trade row reached by Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump in Argentina late last year, he added.

The two sides held three days of trade talks at a vice-ministerial level in Beijing last week. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190114_MRCES146R0Q_3666909.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Technology

Singapore-backed technology firms make waves at CES

BT_20190114_KRASCENT149C41_3667091.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Real Estate

Shopee fully leases 5 Science Park Drive

BP_SGcbd_140119_5.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Government & Economy

SME business sentiment slides for third straight quarter

Most Read

1 Workforce Singapore making progress in helping workers displaced by economic restructuring: PM
2 Olivia Lum should give up role as Hyflux chair during restructuring, says Sias chief
3 The property merry-go-round: anomalies in the market
4 Rise in male infertility in Singapore mirrors global sperm crisis
5 Hot stock: Oxley shares up 7% up on news of deal to sell Stevens Road hotels

Must Read

BT_20190114_MRCES146R0Q_3666909.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Technology

Singapore-backed technology firms make waves at CES

BT_20190114_KRASCENT149C41_3667091.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Real Estate

Shopee fully leases 5 Science Park Drive

BP_SGcbd_140119_5.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Government & Economy

SME business sentiment slides for third straight quarter

BP_Impossible Burgers _140119_6.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Technology

Impossible Burgers coming to Singapore in first half of 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening