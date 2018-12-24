You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China to remove some import, export tariffs including alternative feed meals

Mon, Dec 24, 2018 - 3:23 PM

file6u4px7t40msjxokfivq.jpg
China plans to remove import and export tariffs in 2019 on a range of goods, including import taxes on alternative meals used in animal feed, to secure supplies of raw materials amid trade tensions with the United States and boosting outbound cargoes.
REUTERS

[BEIJING] China plans to remove import and export tariffs in 2019 on a range of goods, including import taxes on alternative meals used in animal feed, to secure supplies of raw materials amid trade tensions with the United States and boosting outbound cargoes.

Import tariffs on so-called alternative meals, which include rapeseed meal, cotton meal, sunflower meal and palm meal, will be removed from Jan 1, 2019, the finance ministry said in a statement on its website on Monday.

China's trade war with the United States has unsettled the global soy market after China virtually stopped all imports of US soybeans after the imposition of additional 25 per cent tariffs in July.

While China has resumed some purchases of US soybeans, the tariffs on the oilseed from America remain in place, and the removal of tariffs on alternative meals could help improve the reliability of supply of animal feed meal in China, analysts said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"This is basically getting ready for a rainy day, as commercial purchases of US soybeans haven't kicked off and so far it's been just the state-owned firms that have done the buying," said Monica Tu, analyst with Shanghai JC Intelligence Co Ltd.

"Though the volume of alternative meal imports is not that huge, they can substitute soy. (The tax removal) is basically offering end users more options," Ms Tu said.

The United States is the second-largest soybean supplier to China and that component of the trade between the countries was worth US$12 billion in 2017.

China brings in soybeans to crush into meal for animal feed and cooking oil. The country has the world's largest pig herd.

Beijing had previously sought ways to cut protein levels in animal feed and import more alternative meals, to reduce its reliance on US soybean shipments.

The most active rapeseed meal futures traded on Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange, for delivery in May, slid nearly 3 per cent to US$306.26 per tonne on the news.

China's soymeal futures and soybean futures also fell 1.3 per cent and 1.6 per cent, respectively.

Import tariffs on materials of some pharmaceutical goods will also be cut to zero, according to the finance ministry.

To boost overall imports, China also reduced the amount of items taxed on a list of temporary import tariffs to slightly more than 700, the ministry said, from more than 900 items.

China will also maintain relatively low import tariffs for aircraft engines, at 1 per cent, to help grow its indigenous plane-making industry.

For exports, China will not levy any tariffs on 94 products next year including fertilisers, iron ore, slag, coal tar and wood pulp.

It will also further cut most-favoured-nation tariffs on 298 information technology products from July 2019. The statement did not give details.

China's economic growth slowed to 6.5 per cent in the third quarter, the weakest pace since the global financial crisis and is expected to slow further next year amid the trade war with the United States.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Indonesia searches for survivors after volcano triggers tsunami, kills 281

Singapore core inflation slips to 1.7% in November, below economists' estimates

Far from Washington, the routine symbiosis of the border plays out in Texas and Mexico

Mnuchin bid to calm markets risks making bad situation worse

6.4-magnitude earthquake hits off coast of Tonga: USGS

Oil, populist leaders and the dollar: Guide to emerging market risks in 2019

Editor's Choice

BT_20181224_JAGROWTHKV1B_3650926.jpg
Dec 24, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Government & Economy

As manufacturing slows, diverse factors may drive 2019 growth

BT_20181224_RJENSIGN_3650433.jpg
Dec 24, 2018
Technology

Ensign sees big potential in Asia cybersecurity

BP_IPC_241218_6.jpg
Dec 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Ailing firms find new lease of life in real estate

Most Read

No contents

Must Read

Dec 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore core inflation slips to 1.7% in November, below economists' estimates

Dec 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Cromwell E-Reit to buy 3 logistics properties in France for 21.6m euros

Dec 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel's Optus extends partnership with fellow Australia telco Vocus Group

Dec 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hong Kong stock exchange rejects CNMC Goldmine's dual listing application

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening