China to set stricter targets for polluting cities in heating season

Fri, Sep 20, 2019 - 11:36 AM

China's environment ministry said on Friday that it will set stricter targets for cities that had higher PM2.5 concentration in the last autumn-winter season.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China's environment ministry said on Friday that it will set stricter targets for cities that had higher PM2.5 concentration in the last autumn-winter season.

Cities that performed worse in pollution controls for the last two heating seasons will have the more stringent targets, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) spokesman Liu Youbin said at a briefing on Friday.

Cities that met pollution targets last year will be exempt from targets this year, he also said.

REUTERS

