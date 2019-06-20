You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China to stand firm as trade talks with US restart: state media

Thu, Jun 20, 2019 - 8:48 AM

BP_CHINAus_200619_49.jpg
Upcoming trade talks between the leaders of China and the United States are unlikely to immediately resolve major disagreements between the two sides but could start a new phase in negotiations, Chinese state media said on Thursday.
PHOTO: AFP

[SHANGHAI] Upcoming trade talks between the leaders of China and the United States are unlikely to immediately resolve major disagreements between the two sides but could start a new phase in negotiations, Chinese state media said on Thursday.

China and the United States earlier this week said they were reviving talks ahead of a meeting next week between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, cheering financial markets on hopes that it may ease intensifying trade frictions.

Talks to reach a broad deal broke down last month after US officials accused China of backing away from previously agreed commitments.

Both parties are "in the mood for serious dialogue" as a full-blown trade war was "lose-lose" but one single meeting is unlikely to wrap everything up, state-backed newspaper China Daily said in an editorial.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The two parties' expectations are too divergent to allow that," it said.

"More likely than not, the one-on-one meeting will end up being the start of a new phase in the negotiations with the two leaders personally setting out their country's respective bottom lines."

The Global Times, which said that China had held the telephone conversation with the United States upon request, said Beijing had sent a clear signal to Washington that "China can never be daunted".

"Negotiation outcomes are not often obtained through talks, but through fights. If desiring a good negotiation result, China must persist and not fear," said the newspaper, which is published by the ruling Communist Party's People's Daily.

"As trade between China and the US is highly likely to continue, the two countries may eventually reach an agreement. But China will not be impatient or afraid of setbacks."

The costly trade dispute between the world's largest economies has pressured financial markets and damaged the world economy.

Trump has threatened to put tariffs on another US$325 billion of goods, covering nearly all the remaining Chinese imports into the United States, including consumer products such as cellphones, computers and clothing. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

BOJ seen holding fire, Kuroda may offer dovish signal post-Federal Reserve

Deutsche Bank faces criminal investigation for potential money laundering lapses

New Zealand annual economic growth holds at five-year low

The most aggressive interest rate hikers in Asia are now reversing course

Brazil's Moro says victim of 'revenge' for corruption drive

US Democrats say little gained as Trump ex-aide Hicks snubs lawmakers' questions

Editor's Choice

BT_20190620_JKSIAS20_3813673.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sias marks 20 years with funding still a key question

BT_20190620_VTPENT20_3813632.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Real Estate

No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale

BT_20190620_PGJANBANK20_3813560.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt

Most Read

1 Faster, better, cheaper: leveraging fintech for remittance services
2 Singapore residents can now use Nets cards for payments at Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru
3 Fidelity considering demerger of venture arm Eight Roads
4 Independent startup accelerator Accelerating Asia to close US$5m pre-seed VC fund in July
5 Investor pressure drives regional venture funds to sustainability deals

Must Read

BT_20190620_JKSIAS20_3813673.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sias marks 20 years with funding still a key question

BT_20190620_PGJANBANK20_3813560.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt

Jun 20, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Fortune Reit, Yanlord Land, Pan Hong Holdings, USP Group

BP_Fed_200619_22.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve opens door to rate cut amid growing 'uncertainties'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening