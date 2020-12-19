You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China to vaccinate 'key groups' over winter, spring: official

Sat, Dec 19, 2020 - 2:17 PM

nz_swab_191279.jpg
China will focus first on vaccinating high-risk groups over the winter and spring before widening the inoculation to the general public, a senior health official said on Saturday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China will focus first on vaccinating high-risk groups over the winter and spring before widening the inoculation to the general public, a senior health official said on Saturday.

Zeng Yixin, vice-minister of China's National Health Commission (NHC) and director of State Council...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Google trial judge suggests potential trial date, and it is in 2023

WHO investigators heading to China in early January to probe virus

US employers can require workers to get Covid-19 vaccine

South Korea fears for Covid-19 patients amid sickbed shortage

Hong Kong manhunt underway for escaped Covid-19 patient

UK's Johnson summons ministers over new Covid-19 variant: The Telegraph

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 19, 2020 01:53 PM
Transport

Airports advised to step up security efforts for Covid-19 vaccine cargo

[MONTREAL] Airports around the world are being advised to step up security efforts to protect Covid-19 vaccine...

Dec 19, 2020 01:31 PM
Technology

Google trial judge suggests potential trial date, and it is in 2023

[WASHINGTON] The judge hearing the US Justice Department's antitrust case against Alphabet's Google suggested a...

Dec 19, 2020 01:04 PM
Life & Culture

Massive iceberg pivots, breaks near south Atlantic penguin colony island

[MEXICO CITY] Strong currents have taken hold of a massive Antarctic iceberg that is on a collision course towards...

Dec 19, 2020 12:50 PM
Government & Economy

WHO investigators heading to China in early January to probe virus

[ZURICH] World Health Organization (WHO) officials said on Friday an international team led by the UN agency would...

Dec 19, 2020 12:36 PM
Energy & Commodities

Copper tops US$8,000 as Goldman points to commodities super-cycle

[NEW YORK] Copper topped US$8,000 a tonne for the first time in more than seven years, boosted by continued optimism...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

STI top gainer Sembcorp faces rougher ride next year

Boeing 'inappropriately coached' pilots in 737 MAX testing: US Senate report

Hackers' broad attack sets cyber experts worldwide scrambling to defend networks

Trump signs bill that could kick Chinese firms off US stock exchanges

Surge in privatisations as share prices remain undervalued

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for