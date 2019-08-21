You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China touts common ground with US allies Japan, South Korea

Wed, Aug 21, 2019 - 10:45 PM

COLIN-DI-21.jpg
China touted common ground with US allies Japan and South Korea as their top diplomats met in Beijing for their first such three-way talks since 2016.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China touted common ground with US allies Japan and South Korea as their top diplomats met in Beijing for their first such three-way talks since 2016.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the North Asian countries pledged Wednesday to work together to support free trade and maintain regional growth. They reaffirmed their commitment to creating a free-trade zone between them and complete negotiations by the end of the year on the 16-nation Asian trade pact known as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

"With downward pressure on the global economy, the three important economies of China, Japan and South Korea can enhance macroeconomic coordination and work together to uphold the free trading system," Mr Wang said, flanked by counterparts Taro Kono of Japan and Kang Kyung Wha of South Korea. "We will ensure open economy in interest of global growth and prosperity."

The three neighbours face rising economic anxiety as President Donald Trump upends the US's traditional role as a defender of a free trade system that has supported the rapid growth of their export-dependent economies. China has moved over the past couple of years to quiet security disputes with both Japan and South Korea that disrupted economic ties.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In June, Xi Jinping became the first Chinese president to visit Japan in nine years and plans to make a more formal state visit in the coming months. Top leaders from the three countries are planning to meet in China in December, Kyodo News reported earlier this month.

Still, there were signs of frictions between the neighbours, who were on opposing sides of some of the 20th century's bloodiest conflicts. Mr Kono told Mr Wang on Tuesday that Japan was "deeply concerned" about ongoing protests in Hong Kong, echoing comments China has previously rejected as foreign meddling.

Meanwhile, Ms Kang said her country was seeking closer ties with China amid frictions with Tokyo and the trade dispute between Beijing and Washington. Japan and South Korea have been engaged in their own escalating trade spat, fuelled by disagreements over Japan's 1910-45 occupation of the Korean Peninsula.

"China has noted difficulties in South Korea-Japanese relations," Mr Wang said. "We hope the two sides can pay attention to each other's considerations" and work together for "three-way cooperation".

At a separate bilateral meeting between Mr Kono and Ms Kang, the Japanese foreign minister said the dispute over wartime laborers was the biggest bilateral issue, and strongly urged South Korea to rectify the current situation, ministry spokesman Jun Saito said in a briefing.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Trump renews attacks on Fed's Powell

Merkel aims to work out friction-free Brexit with British PM

China threatens retaliation over US arms sale to Taiwan

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

South Korea exports tumble again as global outlook darkens

Chinese state media attack Twitter and Facebook for shutting accounts

Editor's Choice

nz_cbd_210819.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

3 in 5 Singapore listed firms post poorer results in latest quarter

BT_20190821_CCVULCAN21_3868384.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Garage

Microsoft co-founder's Vulcan Capital to deploy US$100m in venture funds across S-E Asia

nz_mas_210819.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Striking a balance in market regulation

Must Read

nz_sgskyline_210822.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Over half of SMEs see drop in profit margins as Singapore economy slows: SCCCI

sg3.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_ocbc_210819.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC in talks with Singtel about virtual bank licence, say sources

Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creative posts Q4 net loss of US$2.8m on market uncertainty

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly