China trade soars in September as economy rebounds

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Beijing
CHINA'S exports and imports surged in September as the world's second largest economy confirms its rebound with most of the industrial sector having returned to normal since the February lockdown.
In September, China's imports surged 13.2 per cent in US dollar terms,...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes