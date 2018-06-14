You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China urges US to make "wise choice" ahead of tariffs decision

Thu, Jun 14, 2018 - 11:21 PM

doc70kxpz2oorn1ca5cf6r_doc70kbvyjjh9eankxkb9.jpg
China urged the United States on Thursday to make a "wise decision" on trade, saying it was ready to respond in case Washington chose confrontation, as US President Donald prepares to decide whether to activate tariffs on Chinese goods.

[BEIJING] China urged the United States on Thursday to make a "wise decision" on trade, saying it was ready to respond in case Washington chose confrontation, as US President Donald prepares to decide whether to activate tariffs on Chinese goods.

Mr Trump is due to unveil revisions to his initial tariff list targeting US$50 billion of Chinese goods on Friday. People familiar with the revisions said the list would be slightly smaller than the original, with some goods deleted and others added, particularly in the technology sector.

Another administration official said a draft document showed the new list would still be close to US$50 billion, with about 1,300 product categories, but both the dollar amount and quantity of products were still subject to change.

Speaking to reporters in Beijing, with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at his side, the Chinese government's top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, said there were two choices when it came to the trade issue.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The first choice is cooperation and mutual benefit. The other choice is confrontation and mutual loss. China chooses the first," Mr Wang said. "We hope the US side can also make the same wise choice. Of course, we have also made preparations to respond to the second kind of choice."

The move toward activating US tariffs on Chinese goods follows negotiations between US and Chinese officials centred on increased purchases by Beijing of American farm and energy commodities and cutting the US trade deficit with China.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross this month met Chinese officials in Beijing and brought back a Chinese proposal to buy around US$70 billion worth of additional commodities and manufactured goods. But that offer has not been accepted by Mr  Trump, people familiar with the matter said.

Mr Wang said a basic consensus reached by the two countries during the recent talks was a pact to use "constructive means" to handle disagreements.

"We hope the US side can meet China halfway and earnestly implement this important consensus, and promote the appropriate resolution of the relevant issue through a win-win and not lose-lose manner," he said.

"In this process, we hope the U.S. side does not unilaterally take any non-constructive actions, and does not create new obstacles for the next phase of consultations."

Mr Pompeo said the US deficit with China was still too high, but that they had had good talks.

"I stressed how important it is for President Trump to rectify that situation so that trade becomes more balanced, more reciprocal and more fair, with the opportunity to have American workers be treated fairly. We had good and constructive discussions."

Mr Pompeo struck a warm tone with Chinese President Xi Jinping, at a meeting later in the evening, including wishing him a happy birthday for Friday - eliciting a chuckle and a "thank you" from Mr Xi.

"President Trump asked me to send his regards. I have watched your interactions. He truly values the relationship personally between the two of you and the relationship between our two countries," Mr Pompeo said.

It remains unclear when Mr Trump would activate the tariffs, if he decides to do so. Several industry lobbyists told Reuters they expected the move to come as early as Friday, with publication of a Federal Register notice, or it could be put off until next week.

If Washington adopts tariffs, Beijing is expected to hit back with its own duties on US imports, including soybeans, cars, chemicals and planes, according to a list it released in early April.

Under the 1974 trade law that Mr Trump invoked to pursue a tariff investigation into China's intellectual property practices, he could delay the activation by 30 days. He can also delay the tariffs by another 180 days if the US Trade Representative's office finds negotiations with China are yielding progress.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

US Supreme Court hands Trump win in China antitrust case

Malaysia to seek return of 1MDB money from banks, political parties

US retail spending accelerates in May

ECB to end bond buys, keep rates steady through next summer

PODCAST: Why It Matters - Top takeaways from Trump-Kim Summit and how Singapore scored as host

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_140618_1.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Startups

Can Grab get its hands on more money?

BT_20180614_UWCUP14_3471118.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Life & Culture

Russia's ready to kick off month-long World Cup party

BP_Lum_140618_8.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux crisis puts focus on its management

Most Read

1 Astrea IV offering of Class A-1 bonds 7.4 times subscribed
2 Park House in Orchard fetches record S$2,910 psf ppr price in collective sale
3 Malaysian financier Jho Low hiding in Macau: report
4 Trump, Kim pledge to work towards 'complete denuclearisation' of Korean peninsula at Singapore summit
5 SGX mulls new rule to protect minority shareholders in delistings
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGX_040618_2.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

Value of IPOs by Singapore issuers up 78% in H1

BP_SGX_040618_2.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

PropNex seeking mainboard listing in Singapore

Jun 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Midas finds round-tripping, unauthorised bank accounts by China subsidiary

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening