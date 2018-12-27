You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China, US trade negotiators to hold talks in Beijing on Jan 7

Thu, Dec 27, 2018 - 5:37 PM

doc73diz72ybl21md0a8gn5_doc73an294rsypso46k2p3.jpg
Trade negotiators from China and the United States are planning to meet in January for talks, Beijing said Thursday, but stopped short of confirming the exact date or location.
AFP

[BEIJING] A US government delegation will travel to Beijing in the week of Jan 7 to hold trade talks with Chinese officials, two people familiar with the matter said.

Deputy US Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish will lead the Trump administration’s team, which will also include Treasury Under Secretary for International Affairs David Malpass, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Neither the USTR nor Treasury responded to requests for comment.

Next month’s meeting will be the first face-to-face discussion the two sides have held since President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping agreed on a 90-day truce in Argentina this month. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said last week the US team and its counterparts have held discussions over the phone.

The meeting adds to signs that the world’s two largest economies are making progress in cooling trade tensions. Beijing this week announced a third round of tariff cuts, lowering import taxes on more than 700 goods from Jan 1 as part of its efforts to open up the economy and lower costs for domestic consumers.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Chinese and US officials have been in constant contact since the meeting in Argentina, but China isn’t exactly clear on the specifics of what the US wants, according to two people in Beijing with knowledge of the talks. China wants the US to remove the punitive tariffs that have been imposed and not add new ones, but suspects the US will ask for more before it agrees to do that, the people said.

Mr Trump has agreed to put on hold a scheduled increase in tariffs on some US$200 billion in annual imports from China while the negotiations take place. He is pushing the Asian nation to reduce trade barriers and stop alleged theft of intellectual property. Beijing so far has pledged to resume buying American soybeans and to at least temporarily lower retaliatory tariffs on US autos.

While it’s positive that USTR will be leading the delegation next month, the two sides are not on track to make the kind of large-scale breakthrough that the Trump administration is seeking, according to Derek Scissors, a China expert at the American Enterprise Institute.

“The failure of cabinet-level officials to even meet in the first half of the 90-day period makes it impossible to anticipate fundamental change on the Chinese side,” he said.

Mr Trump said after returning from his South American meeting with Xi that US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer would be in charge of the China talks. Mr Lighthizer, who isn’t scheduled to join the delegation in China, left no wiggle room for the two countries to extend talks beyond 90 days, saying this month that March 1 was a “hard deadline” that was endorsed by Mr Trump.

“When I talk to the president of the United States he is not talking about going beyond March. He is talking about getting a deal if there is a deal to be done in the next 90 days,” Mr Lighthizer told CBS on Dec 9.

But Mr Trump and other members of his trade team, including National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow, have said they could further delay an escalation in tariffs if the two sides made sufficient progress.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Vietnam's economy remains outperformer as growth tops 7% mark

White House mulls new year executive order to bar Huawei, ZTE purchases

US Commerce Department won't publish economic data during shutdown: report

Indonesia hikes danger level for deadly tsunami volcano

China's industrial profits suffer first year-on-year fall in almost 3 years

Editor's Choice

BP_ASIA_271218_3.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Christmas rout leaves markets contemplating tough year ahead

BT_20181227_ROB27_3652715.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Real Estate

Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m

Dec 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M bags S$300m of contracts; Keppel T&T sells stakes in Thai IT firms

Most Read

1 Asia: Most markets decline in line with global equity rout
2 Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply
3 Singapore goes underground to boost land use
4 Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m
5 A letter from the CEO of Santa Claus Holdings to his employees

Must Read

doc73dj3rs6cpc11se7xi5b_doc73an294rsypso46k2p3.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_asia_271218_6.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Stocks

Asia: Shares ride Wall Street surge, oil rally

Dec 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Manulife US Reit worries lifted after release of proposed US tax regulations

Dec 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Innopac's outgoing CEO owed S$491,920 for unused leave dating back to 2008

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening