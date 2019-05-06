You are here

China Vice Premier Liu will still travel to US this week but will shorten trip: SCMP

Mon, May 06, 2019 - 1:18 PM

China Vice Premier Liu He will still travel to the United States this week for trade talks but will shorten his trip, South China Morning Post reported on Monday citing an unnamed source briefed on the latest plans.
[BEIJING] China Vice Premier Liu He will still travel to the United States this week for trade talks but will shorten his trip, South China Morning Post reported on Monday citing an unnamed source briefed on the latest plans.

The newspaper said Mr Liu is now expected to leave Beijing on Thursday, three days later than previously scheduled, and leave Washington a day later.

The Wall Street Journal had reported earlier that China was considering cancelling this week's trade talks in light of comments by US President Donald Trump that he would hike US tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods this week and target hundreds of billions more soon.

