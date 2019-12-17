China wants to avoid flood of infrastructure investment in 2020

China's state economic planner said it would make "precise" and "effective" investments in transportation infrastructure next year, instead of a flood of investments.

The government will focus on filling in transportation infrastructure gaps next year and strive to achieve relevant goals laid out in the thirteenth "five-year plan" which ends next year, said Meng Wei, a spokeswoman for the National Development and Reform Commission. She was speaking at a briefing Tuesday.

Ms Meng reiterated that China will let the market play a decisive role and said the government will play a better role in allocating resources. Key transportation infrastructure projects lined up for next year include the Sichuan-Tibet railway, a railway network in the Yangtze River Delta and public roads in rural China, she said.

