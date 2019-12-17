You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China wants to avoid flood of infrastructure investment in 2020

Tue, Dec 17, 2019 - 5:53 PM

file78ctqtotvmc16b0ni7tl.jpg
China's state economic planner said it would make "precise" and "effective" investments in transportation infrastructure next year, instead of a flood of investments.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] China's state economic planner said it would make "precise" and "effective" investments in transportation infrastructure next year, instead of a flood of investments.

The government will focus on filling in transportation infrastructure gaps next year and strive to achieve relevant goals laid out in the thirteenth "five-year plan" which ends next year, said Meng Wei, a spokeswoman for the National Development and Reform Commission. She was speaking at a briefing Tuesday.

Ms Meng reiterated that China will let the market play a decisive role and said the government will play a better role in allocating resources. Key transportation infrastructure projects lined up for next year include the Sichuan-Tibet railway, a railway network in the Yangtze River Delta and public roads in rural China, she said.

 

BLOOMBERG

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Indonesia warns on EU trade deal, dairy imports amid palm oil spat

ECB may need more flexibility around inflation target

China to grant regular tariff waivers for US farm imports

Hong Kong unemployment rises to highest level since 2017 in November

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

EU lawmakers tweak proposed rules on sustainable investments

BREAKING

Dec 17, 2019 09:53 PM
Companies & Markets

New investor offers to buy out some of Hyflux's creditors

A NEW investor has come riding to the rescue of beleaguered water treatment company Hyflux, making an offer...

Dec 17, 2019 09:37 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia warns on EU trade deal, dairy imports amid palm oil spat

[JAKARTA] Indonesia is prepared to walk away from talks on a free trade deal with the European Union over the bloc's...

Dec 17, 2019 09:08 PM
Companies & Markets

Yongnam expects uplift with S$101.3m worth of new contracts

MAINBOARD-LISTED steelmaker Yongnam Holdings has bagged five civil engineering contracts worth S$101.3 million for...

Dec 17, 2019 09:03 PM
Life & Culture

Instagram expands fact-checking globally

[SAN FRANCISCO] Instagram on Monday announced it had gone global in its fight against misinformation, expanding its...

Dec 17, 2019 08:50 PM
Companies & Markets

Straits Trading unit joins consortium to buy Shanghai mall

MAINBOARD-LISTED The Straits Trading Company has joined a consortium to buy a shopping centre in Shanghai for 2.42...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly