You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China warns its citizens of police harassment, crime in US

Tue, Jun 04, 2019 - 5:05 PM

[BEIJING] China on Tuesday issued a pair of travel alerts to its citizens going to the United States, warning them about police harassment and crime.

The warnings come amid an escalating trade war between the world's two largest economies and other tensions, including trading barbs over each others' human rights records.

"Recently, shootings, robberies and thefts have occurred frequently in the United States," state media reported, citing a statement from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The statement urged Chinese tourists to "fully assess the risk" and "improve their awareness of safety and security".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In a separate warning, China's foreign ministry said US law enforcement agencies have "repeatedly" used methods such as immigration and on-site interviews to "harass" Chinese citizens in the US.

It urged Chinese nationals and Chinese-funded institutions in the US to be cautious and "increase awareness and strengthen preventive measures."

The warnings come a day after the education ministry said students and academics were facing US visa problems and urged them to assess the "risk" of travelling to the United States.

AFP

Government & Economy

Thailand's opposition alliance to nominate rising star Thanathorn as PM

Boris Johnson seeks to challenge criminal case against him

MAS fines Raphael Tham S$336,000 for insider trading of shares on London Stock Exchange

Spotlight on ECB over fears for eurozone growth, inflation

Japan ends search for crashed F35 fighter jet

Australia cuts rates to historic low as economy slows

Editor's Choice

lwx_singapore manu_040619_6.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Hopes dim of growth recovery in H2 as May's PMI falls below 50

BT_20190604_PGMAP31_3799894.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes

lwx_liang court_040619_12.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Liang Court deal shows quirk in CapLand strategy

Most Read

1 Purged no more: North Korean official appears at show
2 How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?
3 Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes
4 US Treasury 'monitoring list': The Singapore puzzle
5 Singapore Academy of Law launches legaltech accelerator

Must Read

lwx_singapore skyline_040619_94.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore to experience sharpest slowdown in S-E Asia with 1.9% GDP growth this year: ICAEW report

lwx_Heng Swee Keat_040619_105.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Invest in innovation, people, community for the future: Heng Swee Keat

BT_20190604_PGMAP31_3799894.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes

Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

MoneyMax chief financial officer quits after a year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening