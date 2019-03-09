You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China warns US that trade deal enforcement must be 'two-way'

Sat, Mar 09, 2019 - 2:33 PM

[BEIJING] The enforcement mechanism for a prospective deal to end the trade war between China and the US must be "two way, fair and equal," according to vice commerce minister Wang Shouwen.

Speaking Saturday at a press conference in Beijing, Mr Wang said he "feels hopeful" about the prospects for the negotiations, which are nearing completion amid pressure from US President Donald Trump to seal a deal. Mr Wang is China's deputy international trade representative and also leads the Chinese working team in the trade talks with the US

While US negotiators led by Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer have insisted on a mechanism - that could include a regular schedule of meetings - to enforce the terms of their agreement, that prospect has raised alarm in Beijing. Former high ranking officials have said that the deal will be seen as lopsided unless it also binds the US to address China's own grievances.

The US and Chinese leaders agreed in December to work toward removing all additional tariffs, Mr Wang said, adding that they've made substantial progress in the talks since then. He didn't elaborate further on the enforcement mechanism or respond to a question on whether he expects that a deal can be signed this month.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Few details of the possible deal so far have been revealed. Beijing seems ready to buy more American agricultural products, but the two sides are still haggling over more important structural issues, such as state subsidies, market access and forced technology transfers.

CHICKEN & HAMBURGERS

Chinese officials have made clear in a series of negotiations with the US in recent weeks that removing levies on US$200 billion of Chinese goods quickly was necessary to finalise any deal, according to people familiar with the discussions. But the US wants to continue to wield the threat of tariffs as leverage to ensure China won't renege on the deal, and only lift the duties fully when Beijing implemented all parts of the agreement.

As a sign of the earnestness of talks, Mr Wang detailed a lunch-time session at the last round of negotiations in Washington. The two sides decided to order take-out food in order to keep talks going. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He dined on a hamburger while his counterpart, Mr Lighthizer, ate a Chinese dish of chicken with eggplant. Coffee and tea were served.

"But they did not drink coffee or tea, both drank water," said Mr Wang. "That's what we call finding common ground."

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

'Never-ending' numbers in last IS scrap shock US-backed fighters

Federal Reserve's Powell says no immediate policy responses needed to economy

Australia admits failings in Pacific, as China looms

Chicago grand jury indicts "Empire" actor for alleged hate attack hoax

UK's Hammond sees more spending, tax cuts if Brexit deal done: FT

China's Feb producer inflation flat amid lacklustre demand, consumer inflation eases

Editor's Choice

BT_20190309_FPGRAPHIC9_3719352.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Brunch

The capital conundrum

BP_Hyflux_090319_4.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux tweaks scheme to give perp, pref holders higher recovery

BT_20190309_PGFORUM9BBYB_3719421.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Business leaders call for flexibility in foreign-worker quota

Most Read

1 1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%
2 HDB to relax rules on CPF use for purchase of older flats; will take effect in May
3 Diplomatic outbursts mar Xi's plan to raise China on world stage
4 Restrictions on use of CPF to buy older HDB flats to be relaxed by May
5 Hyflux: 73 parties file proofs of claims worth S$3.51b

Must Read

BT_20190309_FPGRAPHIC9_3719352.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Brunch

The capital conundrum

BP_Hyflux_090319_4.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux tweaks scheme to give perp, pref holders higher recovery

BT_20190309_PGFORUM9BBYB_3719421.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Business leaders call for flexibility in foreign-worker quota

Mar 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M clinches repeat order for semi rig worth about US$425m from Awilco

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening