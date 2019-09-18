You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China welcomes Solomon's move to ditch ties with Taiwan

Beijing says decision to switch allegiance will bring islands unprecedented development opportunities
Wed, Sep 18, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

THE Solomon Islands will have unprecedented development opportunities now that it has ditched ties with Taiwan in favour of China, Beijing said on Tuesday, a major victory for China in its campaign to pressure the self-ruled, democratic island.

The Solomon Islands was the sixth country to switch allegiance to China since President Tsai Ing-wen took office in Taiwan in 2016.

Its decision on Monday dealt her a new blow in her struggle to secure re-election in January amid criticism of her handling of rising tension with Beijing.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Taiwan has condemned China for luring its allies with promises of easy loans and aid, accusations Beijing denies.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying implied Taiwan was the one guilty of practicing dollar diplomacy.

"Of course, for those who are used to buying diplomacy with money, they may not understand that some principles cannot be bought, and that trust cannot be bought," Ms Hua told a daily news briefing.

The Solomon Islands' decision to go with China was in line with the trend of the times, and it would have China's full support, she added.

"We believe that the establishment and development of diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China, with more than 1.4 billion people and the world's second-largest economy with a bright future, will surely bring unprecedented opportunities for development for the Solomon Islands."

Ms Hua did not directly answer a question on when China would formally establish ties with the Solomons, citing only an old Chinese expression meaning that everything will happen at the right time: "When a melon is ripe, it falls off its stem; and when water flows, a channel is formed."

Taiwan now has formal relations with only 16 countries, many of them small, less-developed nations in Central America and the Pacific, including Belize and Nauru.

China claims Taiwan as its territory and says it has no right to formal ties with any nation.

The Solomon Islands' decision followed a months-long review of the pros and cons of a switch to Beijing, which was offering US$8.5 million in development funds to replace support from Taiwan.

China has in recent years been expanding its influence in the South Pacific, to the concern of the United States and its main ally in the region, Australia.

Taiwan has been losing allies in other parts of the world too.

Burkina Faso, the Dominican Republic, Sao Tome and Principe, Panama and El Salvador have cut off ties with Taipei in recent years.

Beijing has stepped up its pressure on Taiwan, including sending regular Chinese bomber patrols around the island, since Ms Tsai took office.

China suspects Ms Tsai of pushing for Taiwan's formal independence, a red line for Beijing. She says she wants to maintain the status quo, but will defend Taiwan's freedom and democracy. REUTERS

Government & Economy

NODX down 8.9% in Aug, boosted by gold exports

Carrie Lam says sanctions won't help HK as Joshua Wong meets Congress

Malaysia fast-tracks investments to win trade-war business

Industry-wide effort to boost leadership and digital skills for biomedical sciences PMETs

Indonesia revises law on anti-graft agency; activists voice objections

Singapore adds another arrow in quiver in quest for top tech talent

Editor's Choice

nz_aramco_170923.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Saudi attacks bring into focus security risks for global oil facilities

nz_sg_170919.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Business confidence for Q4 hits near two-year low

BT_20190917_RJLENDLEASE17SYK2_3894153.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lendlease Group seeks to list Reit on SGX to raise S$1.03b

Must Read

nz_peklianguan_170951.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tiong Seng CEO, project director on bail amid corruption probe

nz_mapletree_170954.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Industrial Trust to raise at least S$350m from private placement

nz_nodex_170919.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports down 8.9% in August, better than expected

Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore is second-worst globally for workplace diversity; 1 in 4 workers bullied: poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly