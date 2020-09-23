You are here
China will boost investment in strategic industries: state planner
[BEIJING] China said on Wednesday it will boost investment in strategic industries including core tech sectors such as 5G, artificial intelligence and chips.
China will accelerate development of new materials to ensure stable supply chains for aircraft, microelectronic manufacturing and deep-sea mining sectors, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said.
China will also speed development of vaccine innovation, diagnostic, testing reagents and antibody drugs, the NDRC said.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes