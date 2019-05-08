You are here

China will keep calm in face of trade talk challenges: People's Daily

Wed, May 08, 2019 - 8:58 AM

China will keep calm against threats of higher tariffs from the United States and has "complete confidence" in its ability to face challenges in trade talks, a commentary in the official paper of the Communist Party said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] China will keep calm against threats of higher tariffs from the United States and has "complete confidence" in its ability to face challenges in trade talks, a commentary in the official paper of the Communist Party said on Wednesday.

Responding to US President Donald Trump's threat to raise tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods this week and target hundreds of billions more, the People's Daily said China had faced similar threats before.

"China has complete confidence to face all possible difficulties and challenges in the China-US economic and trade consultation process, which is why China has always been able to maintain its composure," said the commentary in China's top newspaper.

It was published under the pen name "Zhong Sheng", meaning "Voice of China", which is often used to give the paper's view on foreign policy issues.

In a separate commentary, the official Xinhua news agency called the US approach "regrettable" and said consultation was the "correct way" to solve trade issues.

"Regarding the China-US trade war, China has always been reluctant to fight, but is not afraid to fight, and will fight when necessary," Xinhua said.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will travel to Washington for two days of trade talks this week, China said on Tuesday, as the country seeks to secure a deal to avoid the sharp increase of tariffs threatened by Mr Trump.

US officials have accused China of reneging on commitments made during months of negotiations aimed at ending their trade war. Beijing has repeatedly said it will make changes to open its economy on its own timeline, not in response to trade disputes.

REUTERS

