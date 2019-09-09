You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China will not tolerate attempts to separate Hong Kong from China: state media

Mon, Sep 09, 2019 - 8:37 AM

BP_HKchina_090919_45.jpg
Hong Kong is an inseparable part of China and any form of secessionism "will be crushed", state media said on Monday, a day after demonstrators rallied at the US consulate to ask for help in bringing democracy to city.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[SHANGHAI] Hong Kong is an inseparable part of China and any form of secessionism "will be crushed", state media said on Monday, a day after demonstrators rallied at the US consulate to ask for help in bringing democracy to city.

The China Daily newspaper said Sunday's rally in Hong Kong was proof that foreign forces were behind the protests, which began in mid-June, and warned that demonstrators should "stop trying the patience of the central government".

Chinese officials have accused foreign forces of trying to hurt Beijing by creating chaos in Hong Kong over a hugely unpopular extradition bill that would have allowed suspects to be tried in Communist Party-controlled courts.

Anger over the bill grew into sometimes violent protests calling for more freedoms for Hong Kong, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam formally scrapped the bill last week as part of concessions aimed at ending the protests.

"Hong Kong is an inseparable part of China — and that is the bottom line no one should challenge, not the demonstrators, not the foreign forces playing their dirty games," the China Daily said in an editorial.

"The demonstrations in Hong Kong are not about rights or democracy. They are a result of foreign interference. Lest the central government's restraint be misconstrued as weakness, let it be clear secessionism in any form will be crushed," it said.

State news agency Xinhua said in a separate commentary that the rule of law needed to be manifested and that Hong Kong could pay a larger and heavier penalty should the current situation continue.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Mugabe's family pushes back against government burial plan

Japan Q2 GDP revised down to 1.3% annualised growth

'No illegal immigrants allowed to stay' in India: govt

Even as a rival says he is 'declining,' Biden keeps poll lead

Powerful typhoon Faxai in direct hit on Tokyo

Clashes after peaceful crowd takes Hong Kong message to US consulate

Editor's Choice

BP_Indo_090919_6.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
ASEAN Business

Significant investment, substantial roadblocks stand in way of Indonesia's capital relocation

BP_SGcbd_090919_5.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Expected restructuring bids could test Singapore's insolvency regime

BT_20190909_NSTOPLINE9_3886752.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

EC World Reit bullish on e-commerce

Must Read

BP_SGcbd_090919_5.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Expected restructuring bids could test Singapore's insolvency regime

BT_20190909_JLCS9_3886325.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse hopes to keep on backing Asian entrepreneurs

Sep 9, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: TEE International, Thomson Medical, Keppel Pacific Oak US Reit, Tiong Seng

BT_20190909_JAITALY9_3886744.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Government & Economy

EU-Singapore FTA signals commitment to economic integration: Iswaran

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly