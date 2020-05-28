You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China will strive for positive economic growth this year: Premier Li

Thu, May 28, 2020 - 5:31 PM

[BEIJING] China will strive for positive economic growth to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic this year, despite not setting a growth target, Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday, promising more support if the economy faced further disruption.

"We have reserved policy room. Be it fiscal, finance, or social security," Mr Li said during his once-a-year news conference following the close of the annual meeting of parliament.

China does not need a massive stimulus but growth remains important, and liquidity will be increased because "exceptional situations call for exceptional measures", he said in response to a question from Reuters.

Investors have been expecting Beijing to roll out a large stimulus measures to pull the world's second-largest economy out of an unprecedented downturn, and some were disappointed at the unusual decision not to set a growth target.

Mr Li stressed the focus of policymaking had shifted towards ensuring stability in employment, financial operations, foreign trade, foreign investment, domestic investment and market expectations.

SEE ALSO

Can China's spenders lift the world?

"We can introduce new policies in a timely manner, and we will not hesitate to maintain the stable operation of the Chinese economy, which is paramount," the premier said.

The government has pledged more government spending and a fiscal deficit target of at least 3.6 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP). Based on fiscal measures announced so far, the stimulus the government plans to roll out is equivalent to about 4.1 per cent of China's GDP, according to Reuters calculations.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Japan 'seriously concerned' over Chinese security laws for Hong Kong

More than S$50m to be paid out under enhanced Work-Life Grant (Covid-19)

China parliament adopts plan to impose security law on Hong Kong

No Singaporean and PR among the 373 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

Global hiring stabilises even as pandemic keeps jobs market weak

Can China's spenders lift the world?

BREAKING NEWS

May 28, 2020 05:21 PM
Government & Economy

Japan 'seriously concerned' over Chinese security laws for Hong Kong

[TOKYO] Japan is "seriously concerned" about the move by China's Parliament to go forward with national security...

May 28, 2020 05:16 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 5.77...

May 28, 2020 05:11 PM
Transport

Struggling Nissan reports heavy losses, cuts production

[TOKYO] Crisis-hit Japanese automaker Nissan on Thursday reported a staggering 671.20 billion yen (S$8.84 billion)...

May 28, 2020 05:00 PM
Banking & Finance

K-Pop group BTS' label Big Hit Entertainment files review for IPO: bourse

[SEOUL] Big Hit Entertainment, the management label of South Korean K-Pop group BTS, has filed for a preliminary...

May 28, 2020 04:59 PM
Garage

GIC leads US$250m funding round in US food science firm Apeel

APEEL Sciences, a US firm developing technology to tackle food waste, has raised US$250 million in a funding round...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.