You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China willing to reach agreement with US - Vice Premier Liu He

Thu, Oct 10, 2019 - 9:58 PM

file77h35mfnzvp1k39r3ek5.jpg
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (L) is greeted by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (R) as they begin another round of trade negotiations October 10, 2019 in Washington. Mr Liu said on Thursday that China is willing to reach agreement with the United States on matters that both sides care about so as to prevent friction from leading to any further escalation, the state news agency Xinhua reported.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said on Thursday that China is willing to reach agreement with the United States on matters that both sides care about so as to prevent friction from leading to any further escalation, the state news agency Xinhua reported.

Mr Liu, China's top trade negotiator, made his comment in Washington when he met president of the US-China Business Council Craig Allen, executive vice president and head of international Affairs, US Chamber of Commerce Myron Brilliant and new IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

"The Chinese side came with great sincerity, willing to cooperate with the US on the trade balance, market access and investor protection," Xinhua quoted Liu as saying.

Mr Liu said China hoped the international community would work together to maintain world stability and prosperity. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

EU ministers agree euro zone budget short of original ambitions

US consumer inflation muted; labour market tightening

MEPs vote down Macron's European Commission candidate

Number of China's ultra-wealthy dwindles in 2019

Indonesia minister has surgery after attack by suspected Islamist

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly