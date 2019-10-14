China's 9-month exports to US down 10.7% in dollar terms

China's exports to the United States fell 10.7 per cent from a year earlier in dollar terms in January-September, while US imports dropped 26.4 per cent during that period, a Chinese customs spokesman said on Monday.

[BEIJING] China's exports to the United States fell 10.7 per cent from a year earlier in dollar terms in January-September, while US imports dropped 26.4 per cent during that period, a Chinese customs spokesman said on Monday.

Trade frictions with the United States have led to some pressure on Chinese trade, although the latest Sino-US trade talks have yielded favourable outcomes in some areas, customs spokesman Li Kuiwen told reporters.

REUTERS