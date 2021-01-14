You are here

China's Dec exports rise 18.1% y-o-y, imports up 6.5%, top forecasts

Thu, Jan 14, 2021 - 10:33 AM

nz_chport_140155.jpg
China's exports grew more than expected in December as global demand for Chinese goods remained solid, while import growth quickened, customs data showed on Thursday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Exports rose 18.1 per cent in December from a year earlier. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected exports to grow 15 per cent after a 21.1 per cent jump in November.

Imports, meanwhile, grew 6.5 per cent last month from a year earlier, against expectations for a 5 per cent rise and a 4.5 per cent gain in November.

China posted a trade surplus of US$78.17 billion in December.

Analysts in the poll had expected the trade surplus to narrow to US$72.35 billion from US$75.40 billion in November.

REUTERS

