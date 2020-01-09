China's December PPI falls 0.5% y-o-y, CPI up 4.5% y-o-y

[BEIJING] China's producer prices in December fell 0.5 per cent from a year earlier, official data showed on Thursday, marking the sixth month of contraction as manufacturers struggled with weak demand and the US-Sino trade war.

Analysts had expected factory-gate prices to fall 0.4 per cent year-on-year, compared with a 1.4 per cent drop in November.

The consumer price index in December rose 4.5 per cent from a year earlier, unchanged from the gain in November and missing analysts' expectations of a 4.7 per cent rise.

REUTERS