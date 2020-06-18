You are here

China's economic situation improving gradually, says vice-premier Liu

Thu, Jun 18, 2020 - 10:22 AM

nz_LiuHe_180655.jpg
China's Vice-Premier Liu He said the country's economic situation has gradually improved, and that various indicators have shown marginal progress, in prepared remarks delivered on Thursday by the chief securities regulator.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Mr Liu also said in the remarks that China and the United States should create the conditions and atmosphere to implement the Phase 1 trade deal reached earlier this year.

