You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's economy is looking better and better

Bank analysts, IMF are upbeat on outlook, Chinese stock market is up and the yuan has strengthened
Thu, Apr 11, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

IT'S springtime for China bulls. Analysts from banks including HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are increasingly confident that the world's second-biggest economy is finding its feet after a rocky start to the year. Corporate tax cuts, an upswing in manufacturing and expected progress on a US trade deal are among the factors buoying optimism.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday raised its forecast for Chinese growth by 0.1 point to 6.3 per cent this year even as it cut its outlook for global growth to the lowest since the financial crisis. The better tone is being reflected in China's markets. Stocks are up 31 per cent from a January low and the yuan has strengthened 2.4 per cent against the dollar.

China's central role in global manufacturing and as a vital source of final demand are among reasons why a large pick-up in the March PMI is a key signal for global factories too, Bank of America Merrill Lynch economists wrote in a note dated April 5.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The likelihood for strong credit data, stabilising trade volumes and a modest rebound in factory prices are reasons why Morgan Stanley strategists are increasingly upbeat. "All these factors suggest to us that the prospects for the Chinese economy are bullish and we expect China risk assets to perform well on the back of this," they wrote.

Citigroup Inc metals analysts including Maximilian Layton wrote on April 7 that "market participants should 'chase' this year's rally" as data are set to improve.

HSBC economists Qu Hongbin and Julia Wang estimate that tax reductions announced last month are equivalent to over 2 per cent of projected 2019 gross domestic product, making them the biggest in a decade.

On the property sector, high-frequency data on land transactions and secondary market prices indicate that sentiment has improved since March, helped by healthy inventories and expectations for policy easing, according to an analysis by Goldman Sachs.

Still, the economy isn't quite yet on an even keel. While demand-side indicators such as retail sales and investment are holding up, supply-side gauges such as production and employment were weak in the first two months of the year, according to Bloomberg Economics. BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

China probing Japan, KL, S'pore methionine exports

Global risks still battering euro-area economy: Draghi

Japan's February machinery orders rebound

Pre-Brexit stockpiling boosts UK economic growth

EU to grant Brexit delay but may demand a longer extension and conditions

Israel's Netanyahu wins re-election with parliamentary majority

Editor's Choice

lwx_hyflux_110419_3.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Are developer debt fears overblown?

BT_20190411_PMPA_3750451.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Transport

MPA's first woman CEO wants to change perception of sector

lwx_Societe Generale_110419_4.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Investment banks, asset managers shedding jobs

Most Read

1 String of public agencies lease offices at Funan
2 MAS bans ex-HSBC senior VP for 20 years; two others get 10 and 12 year bans
3 Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P
4 5 best-performing billionaire stocks returned 49% year to date: SGX
5 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b

Must Read

lwx_hyflux_110419_3.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Are developer debt fears overblown?

BT_20190411_PMPA_3750451.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Transport

MPA's first woman CEO wants to change perception of sector

lwx_Societe Generale_110419_4.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Investment banks, asset managers shedding jobs

BT_20190411_PGBRENTT864_3750608.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Rystad Energy expects crude under-supply for 2019 and 2020

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening