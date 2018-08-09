You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's factory-gate inflation tops forecasts in July

Thu, Aug 09, 2018 - 1:26 PM

BP_ChinaFactory_090818_43.jpg
China's factory price inflation slowed slightly in July but beat expectations as US tariffs came into force, while consumer prices were boosted by a pick-up in spending on travel.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] China's factory price inflation slowed slightly in July but beat expectations as US tariffs came into force, while consumer prices were boosted by a pick-up in spending on travel.

The figures are the first to be released since the United States imposed the first of its threatened levies on billions of dollars in Chinese goods as part of an escalating trade war.

The producer price index rose 4.6 per cent on-year in July, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, compared with 4.7 per cent in June and beating the 4.5 per cent forecast in a Bloomberg News survey.

Factory price inflation decelerated in key sectors including extraction of petroleum and natural gas, processing of petroleum, coal and other fuel, and manufacture and processing of ferrous metals, NBS analyst Sheng Guoqing said in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The consumer price index (CPI), an important barometer of retail inflation, rose 2.1 per cent on-year, from 1.9 per cent in June and slightly higher than the 2.0 per cent forecast.

A rise in demand for travel during the summer season boosted plane ticket and hotel prices, which is the "main reason for CPI increase", Sheng said.

"Broader price pressures appear to be easing, a trend that is likely to continue in the coming quarters despite the impact of tariffs and a weaker currency," Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics wrote in a research note.

The tariffs and the recent decline of the yuan would slightly nudge up import costs, but it will not cause a big jump in consumer price inflation, according to Evans-Pritchard.

The US imposed tariffs on US$34 billion worth of Chinese goods, prompting Beijing to immediately retaliate in kind. The two sides this week threatened to slap levies on a further US$16 billion of goods from August 23.

"The still-muted inflation print provides Beijing with more room to roll out further easing/stimulus measures in an effort to arrest the growth slowdown," Ting Lu of Nomura wrote in a note.

But David Qu, markets economist at ANZ Research, said trade tensions may exert "upward pressure" on consumer prices in the remainder of the year, notably due to China's tariffs on US soybeans.

AFP

Government & Economy

US congressman, Trump loyalist, indicted for insider trading

Mexico seeks Nafta progress in Washington

Australia strips five of citizenship over Islamic State links

Typhoon Shanshan clips Japan coast, sparing Tokyo

Death toll in Indonesia quake rises to 164

Japan June core machinery orders fall 8.8% m-o-m

Editor's Choice

BP_infrastructure_090818_3.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
SME

Infrastructure gaps in region mean business for Singapore SMEs

BT_20180809_KRKWEK9_3527382.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
Real Estate

Latest cooling measures to bite harder than earlier ones: CDL

BT_20180809_LMXSING9_3527259.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel's Q1 earnings fall 6.6% on price wars in India, Indonesia

Most Read

1 EZ-Link, You Technologies, Mastercard launch multi-currency mobile wallet with no fees
2 Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown
3 OCBC to re-price mortgages for gradual margin lift
4 Latest cooling measures to bite harder than earlier ones: CDL
5 SingHealth attack was by APT group typically linked to foreign governments: Iswaran
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_infrastructure_090818_3.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
SME

Infrastructure gaps in region mean business for Singapore SMEs

BT_20180809_KRKWEK9_3527382.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
Real Estate

Latest cooling measures to bite harder than earlier ones: CDL

BP_CDL_090818_4.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
Real Estate

CDL gunning for recurring Ebitda of S$900m in 10 years

BP_pudong_090818_5.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
Government & Economy

The East Wind is blowing: SE Asian startups should target China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening