You are here
China's factory gauge beats estimates on global trade resilience
Manufacturing purchasing managers index rises to eight-month high of 51.9 in May
Beijing
CHINA'S official factory gauge rose more than estimated as export orders accelerated, signalling that trade continues to drive expansion as the global economy powers through risks.
The manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) rose to an eight-month high of 51.9 in May
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg