China's Feb trade surplus with US narrows sharply to US$14.72b

[BEIJING] China's trade surplus with the United States narrowed to US$14.72 billion in February, from US$27.3 billion in January, customs data showed on Friday.

For January-February combined, China's trade surplus with the US stood at US$42.1 billion.

China's large trade surplus with the United States has long been a sore point with Washington, and is at the centre of a bitter dispute between the two countries.

In 2018, the two governments imposed tit-for-tariffs on goods worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

