You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's foreign minister says US pressure on Huawei is pure economic bullying

Wed, May 22, 2019 - 9:48 PM

file75geaivo9qaia98v6h5.jpg
The Chinese government's top diplomat Wang Yi said on Wednesday US pressure on Chinese firms such as tech giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd is economic bullying and a move to try to prevent the country's development process.
SPH

[BEIJING] The Chinese government's top diplomat Wang Yi said on Wednesday US pressure on Chinese firms such as tech giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd is economic bullying and a move to try to prevent the country's development process.

"The use of US power to suppress China's private enterprises, such as Huawei, is typical economic bullying," Mr Wang said in a statement on the website of China's foreign ministry.

Mr Wang, who is the Chinese government's top diplomat and state councillor, also said in another statement that China's door would always be open to the US for trade negotiations, but would not accept any unequal agreements.

The world's two largest economies have escalated tariff increases on each other's imports after talks broke down to resolve their dispute, and the acrimony has intensified since Washington last week blacklisted Chinese telecom equipment and handsets company Huawei.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

EU court rejects historic citizen's climate case

Thai economy faces heightened political uncertainties

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Single elderly households in Singapore need S$1,379 a month for basic needs: study

Taiwan currency worst in Asia as trade war hits its tech sector

Fed may cut rates if inflation keeps disappointing: Bullard

Editor's Choice

BT_20190522_GDP22A_3787999.jpg
May 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore growth downgraded as trade war threatens economy, business

BT_20190522_WESTPAC_3788072.jpg
May 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers

lwx_Huawei_220519_3.jpg
May 22, 2019
Stocks

Tech stocks take a beating amid Washington's ban against Huawei

Most Read

1 US is dealing itself a losing hand with Japan
2 Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers
3 Ex-GIC, Stanford guys find sweet spot in Asian private equity
4 Stop it! Japan anti-groper app becomes smash hit
5 Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

1.jpg
May 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

LTA sells S$1.4b bond, its second mega deal in 2019

doc75gibyyzxqsd26636co_doc6v0djumu27t19x0596h9.jpg
May 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 22, 2019
Government & Economy

PDPC issues guides, seeks public feedback to boost Singapore firms' data accountability, data innovation

May 22, 2019
Real Estate

Share of Asia-Pacific real estate AUM up in 2018; CapitaLand top in region with US$55.9b in AUM: poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening