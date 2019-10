China's economy grew at the slowest rate in nearly three decades in the third quarter, with official figures released Friday showing gross domestic product (GDP) growth at 6.0 per cent.

The National Bureau of Statistics said that the country was "faced with mounting risks and challenges both at home and abroad".

AFP