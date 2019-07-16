You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's H1 fixed-asset investment projects rise 81% y-o-y to 472b yuan

Tue, Jul 16, 2019 - 10:56 AM

[BEIJING] China's fixed-asset investment project approval in the first six months increased 81 per cent by value compared with a year earlier as Beijing ramped up infrastructure spending to help support a slowing economy.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) approved 94 fixed-asset investment projects in January-June worth a total of 471.5 billion yuan (S$93 billion), Meng Wei, spokeswoman at the state planner, told reporters on Tuesday.

That was an increase of 211.2 billion yuan of projects approved compared with the first six months of 2018, when 102 projects worth 260.3 billion yuan were approved.

The NDRC did not give any figures for June this year.

According to Reuters calculations, 15 projects worth a total of 32.8 billion yuan were approved last month. That compares with 20 projects worth 51.6 billion yuan in May. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Japan trade minister blasts South Korea for "mistaken" explanation after bilateral meeting

For US, tariffs on China do not cover the costs of Trump’s trade war

New Zealand inflation quickens in Q2, but rate cut views remain

New Zealand PM 'utterly' disagrees with Trump tweets

Worsening world hunger affects 821 million, says UN

UK PM hopefuls slam Trump tweets, but refuse to call them racist

Editor's Choice

BP_sgx _150719_133.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX looking to curb big price swings during auction windows

BP_boris collardi _150719_134.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Pictet bets on Asia expansion; aims to double team of bankers

file75zxq14zlw51gchcj9sy.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sentosa Cove in need of a boost in profile

Most Read

1 Hong Kong turmoil has millionaires eyeing other wealth havens like Singapore
2 E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space
3 1 in 3 Singaporeans do not invest, most financially unprepared for retirement: OCBC survey
4 GuocoLand mounts drive to be leader in urban rejuvenation
5 Von der Leyen's bid for EU top job hangs in the balance

Must Read

BP_sgx _150719_133.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX looking to curb big price swings during auction windows

Jul 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore financial sector oversight 'among the best globally': IMF

Jul 16, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Suntec Reit, KTL Global, Tiong Seng, Keppel Reit, Keppel Infra Trust

BP_boris collardi _150719_134.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Pictet bets on Asia expansion; aims to double team of bankers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly