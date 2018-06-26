You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's Huawei top sponsor of Australian politicians' overseas trips: ABC

Tue, Jun 26, 2018 - 6:40 AM

2018-06-14T093616Z_1064705300_RC133589C830_RTRMADP_3_CHINA-BUSINESS.JPG
Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies is the biggest corporate sponsor of overseas travel for Australian politicians, the Australian Broadcasting Corp reported on Tuesday, citing exclusively obtained research.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MELBOURNE] Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies is the biggest corporate sponsor of overseas travel for Australian politicians, the Australian Broadcasting Corp reported on Tuesday, citing exclusively obtained research.

The report comes as several politicians have called for Huawei to be banned from participating in a roll-out of Australia's 5G next-generation communications network, amid fears the company is effectively controlled by the Chinese government.

The research from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) found Huawei paid for 12 trips by Australian federal politicians to the company's headquarters in Shenzhen, including business class flights, local travel, accommodation and meals, between 2010 and this year, the ABC reported.

Politicians who took those trips include Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, Trade Minister Steve Ciobo and former Trade Minister Andrew Robb.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Huawei accounted for 12 out of 55 corporate-sponsored trips by federal politicians, the ASPI research found.

Three of those who went told the ABC the trips were all-expenses paid study tours at the invitation of Huawei and other Chinese lobby groups to see China's technological growth.

Huawei's Australian spokesman Jeremy Mitchell said the company was not doing anything improper.

"We openly invite media, business, think tanks and politicians to visit us and understand us better," Mr Mitchell was quoted saying.

Huawei Australia Chairman John Lord is due to give a speech in Canberra on Wednesday.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

S&P raises Greece debt rating to B+ on reduced debt risks

Singapore among region's top cross-border investors in commercial real estate

KL, Singapore must comply fully with 1962 water pact terms: MFA

Yuan sinks to six-month low on worsening trade outlook

US to curb China investments, citing risks

China, EU agree to fight protectionism, but latter repeats complaints

Editor's Choice

as-obike2506.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Startups

oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall

BT_20180626_KRBUNG26_3481039.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Real Estate

CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m

Jun 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Magnus Energy confirms former MD's lawsuit

Most Read

1 Mahathir revives Singapore water dispute, takes swipe at Trump
2 StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels
3 oBike to stop bike sharing in Singapore due to new regulations, viability issues
4 Airbus, Boeing eye after-sales market, but there's room for Singapore players
5 MyRepublic CEO lays out game plan
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

as-obike2506.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Startups

oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall

BT_20180626_KRBUNG26_3481039.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Real Estate

CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m

19900100U.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Real Estate

ARA to fully acquire Cache's Reit, property managers in deal with CWT

bizpropnex_kelvinchng_2329.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

PropNex to list at S$0.65 per share come July 2

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening