You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's Hubei province may allow residents to travel: state media

Tue, Mar 10, 2020 - 11:57 AM

nz_wuhan_100360.jpg
China's Hubei province is studying plans to allow people in areas at a medium or low risk of contracting the novel coronavirus to start travelling, state media reported on Tuesday, citing a meeting chaired by the province's party chief Ying Yong.
PHOTO: AFP

[SHANGHAI] China's Hubei province is studying plans to allow people in areas at a medium or low risk of contracting the novel coronavirus to start travelling, state media reported on Tuesday, citing a meeting chaired by the province's party chief Ying Yong.

The meeting, reported by the official Hubei Daily, said that authorities may allow people to start travelling by using a "health code", a mobile-based monitoring system that has been rolled out by many local authorities in China in recent weeks.

Hubei province and its capital Wuhan are at the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak in China. REUTERS

Government & Economy

Despite virus, China consumer confidence remains envy of world

Biden hopes to continue momentum in key Michigan primary

Singapore business sentiment tumbles on potential coronavirus fallout: poll

Japan readies 'state of emergency' coronavirus measures

Mongolia locks down cities after reporting first virus case

China inflation slips but stays high on virus, food worries

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 10, 2020 12:04 PM
Government & Economy

Despite virus, China consumer confidence remains envy of world

[NEW YORK] The coronavirus is increasingly weighing on global consumer sentiment, but its impact can vary greatly....

Mar 10, 2020 12:01 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: UOB Kay Hian upgrades SPH to 'buy'; raises target price to S$2.25

UOB Kay Hian has upgraded Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) to "buy" and raised its target price to S$2.25 from S$2.22...

Mar 10, 2020 11:35 AM
Garage

Co-working startup The Wing sees its worth shrink in WeWork deal

[NEW YORK] The Wing, a female-focused co-working startup, was valued at roughly US$365 million in the heady days of...

Mar 10, 2020 11:33 AM
Energy & Commodities

Volatile coffee climbs to defy slump in equities, commodites

[CHICAGO] Coffee futures in New York rose. That's not a misprint.

Mar 10, 2020 11:15 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares up 0.8% on Tuesday morning after sell-off

SINGAPORE equities clawed back some losses from the first hour of trading on Tuesday, reversing a 0.8 per cent fall...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.