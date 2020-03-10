China's Hubei province may allow residents to travel: state media

China's Hubei province is studying plans to allow people in areas at a medium or low risk of contracting the novel coronavirus to start travelling, state media reported on Tuesday, citing a meeting chaired by the province's party chief Ying Yong.

The meeting, reported by the official Hubei Daily, said that authorities may allow people to start travelling by using a "health code", a mobile-based monitoring system that has been rolled out by many local authorities in China in recent weeks.

Hubei province and its capital Wuhan are at the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak in China. REUTERS