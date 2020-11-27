You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's industrial profits rise 28.2% y-o-y in October

Fri, Nov 27, 2020 - 10:49 AM

nz_factory_271162.jpg
Profits at Chinese industrial firms rose 28.2 per cent year-on-year in October to 642.91 billion yuan (S$131 billion), official data showed on Friday, pointing to a steady recovery in the manufacturing sector after it was hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] Profits at Chinese industrial firms rose 28.2 per cent year-on-year in October to 642.91 billion yuan (S$131 billion), official data showed on Friday, pointing to a steady recovery in the manufacturing sector after it was hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Profits rose for a sixth straight month in October, after increasing by 10.1 per cent year-on-year in September, the data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

For the January-October period, industrial firms' profits rose 0.7 per cent on an annual basis, after falling 2.4 per cent in the first nine months of 2020 compared with the same period last year.

Liabilities at industrial firms rose 6.8 per cent on-year at end-October, versus a 6.6 per cent growth as of end-September.

China's industrial sector has seen an impressive recovery from the coronavirus shock earlier this year, helped by resilient demand for the country's exports.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday he expects Chinese economic activity to return to a reasonable range next year.

The industrial profit data covers large firms with annual revenue of over 20 million yuan from their main operations.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China imposes anti-dumping measures on Australian wine

Trump says coronavirus vaccine deliveries to begin next week

Tokyo's core consumer prices post biggest annual drop in over 8 years

America celebrates scaled-back Thanksgiving as Covid-19 surges

Trump says he will leave the White House if Electoral College votes for Biden

Outcry grows in France after police filmed beating music producer

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 27, 2020 10:43 AM
Energy & Commodities

Japan's ruling party to propose big spending on green investment: draft

[TOKYO] Japan's ruling party will urge the government to lay out a big, decade-long spending programme to promote...

Nov 27, 2020 10:34 AM
Energy & Commodities

Battered by virus and oil slump, biofuels fall out of favour

[LONDON] Hit by the coronavirus pandemic and a sharp drop in oil prices, biofuel demand has declined for the first...

Nov 27, 2020 10:32 AM
Banking & Finance

Billionaire Ray Dalio set to open family office in Singapore

[SINGAPORE] Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of Bridgewater Associates, is opening a family office in Singapore to...

Nov 27, 2020 10:07 AM
Government & Economy

China imposes anti-dumping measures on Australian wine

[BEIJING] China on Friday said it would impose anti-dumping measures on Australian wine, in a further ramping up of...

Nov 27, 2020 10:00 AM
Companies & Markets

Halycon Agri Q3 revenue recovers from Q2 on improved rubber demand

IMPROVED global demand led to higher sales volume and revenue for Halcyon Agri Corp's third quarter, it said on...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Lee Foundation unit sells Haig Road property

Trump says he will leave the White House if Electoral College votes for Biden

URA, HDB release sale sites at Tengah, Ang Mo Kio

LTA awards S$932.8m contract to build Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link

Thai central bank fights uphill battle against strong baht

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for