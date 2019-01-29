You are here

China's industry ministry says Huawei indictments are 'unfair, immoral'

Tue, Jan 29, 2019 - 11:19 AM

[BEIJING] The US government's indictments against Huawei Technologies are unfair and immoral, a spokesman for China's industry and information technology ministry said on Tuesday.

The US Justice Department charged Huawei and its chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, on Monday with conspiring to violate US sanctions on Iran by doing business with Tehran through a subsidiary it tried to hide.

Separately, it said Huawei also stole robotic technology from carrier T-Mobile US Inc.

Wen Ku, a senior information and communications officer at the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, or MIIT, told a news conference in Beijing the indictments were "unfair and immoral". 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

