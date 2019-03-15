China's Jan-Feb output drops to 17-year low as slowdown persists

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Beijing
CHINA'S industrial output grew the slowest pace in 17 years in the first two months of the year as growth of the world's second-largest economy continues to suffer from its ongoing trade war with the US.
Industrial output rose 5.3 per cent in
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg