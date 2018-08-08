You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's July exports rise more than expected despite US tariffs

Wed, Aug 08, 2018 - 12:22 PM

2018-07-11T004329Z_1826620966_RC1E7B802030_RTRMADP_3_USA-TRADE-CHINA.JPG
China's exports growth unexpectedly accelerated in July despite fresh US tariffs, though a still-wide trade surplus with the United States looks set to keep Beijing and Washington locked in a bitter dispute that has rattled financial markets.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China's exports growth unexpectedly accelerated in July despite fresh US tariffs, though a still-wide trade surplus with the United States looks set to keep Beijing and Washington locked in a bitter dispute that has rattled financial markets.

Imports also rose much faster in July driven by still solid domestic demand, official data showed on Wednesday.

The headline numbers are the first readings of the overall trade picture for the world's second-largest economy since US duties on US$34 billion of Chinese imports came into effect on July 6.

China's closely watched surplus with the United States dipped only slightly to US$28.09 billion last month from a record US$28.97 billion in June. Washington has long criticised China's trade surplus with the United States and has demanded Beijing cut it.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Still, disagreements between the two major economic powers run deeper than just the trade balance and tensions remain over market access, intellectual property, technology transfer and investment.

The United States and China implemented tariffs on US$34 billion worth of each other's goods in July. Since then, Washington and Beijing have raised the stakes by threatening more punitive trade measures in an intensifying dispute that has rattled financial markets worried about the impact on investment and growth.

The two sides have shown no signs of letting up, with the US earlier Wednesday saying it will begin collecting 25 per cent tariffs on another US$16 billion in Chinese goods on Aug 23, and Chinese media resorting to personal attacks against Trump earlier in the week.

China's July exports rose 12.2 per cent from a year earlier, beating forecasts for a 10 per cent increase according to the latest Reuters poll, and up from a 11.2 per cent gain in June.

A weaker yuan, which marked its worst 4-month fall on record between April and July, may have taken the sting out of 25 per cent tariffs on US$34 billion exports to the United States. However, analysts still expect a less favourable trade balance for China in coming months given it's early days in the tariff brawl.

After a strong start to the year, growth in the world's second-largest economy cooled slightly in the second quarter, partly hit by the government's years-long efforts to tackle debt risks.

The worry is that the escalating Sino-US trade war, rising corporate bankruptcies, and a steep decline in the value of the yuan versus the dollar could put a significant dent on the economy.

The government has responded by releasing more liquidity into the banking system, encouraging lending and promising a more "active" fiscal policy.

Imports grew 27.3 per cent in July, customs said, beating analysts' forecast of 16.2 per cent growth, and compared with a 14.1 per cent rise in June.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Australia central bank upbeat on economy but in no hurry for rate hike

Strong typhoon churns towards Japan

Trump predicts US GDP to top 5% next quarter

Arid and ablaze, Europe battles deadly heat

Manafort defence attorneys rip into star prosecution witness

Ex-Malaysia PM Najib pleads not guilty to charges of money laundering

Editor's Choice

file6zc5dpj2acx5kd0dcz3.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Business prospects dim for second half; small firms to be badly hit

BT_20180808_JLGRAB_3525559.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Banking & Finance

GrabPay trains sight on govt efforts in e-payment collaboration

BP_Youtrip_070818_63_0.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Startups

EZ-Link, Mastercard, You Tech launch e-wallet

Most Read

1 ‘Too little too late’: bankruptcy booms among older Americans
2 The Tre Ver sells over 140 of 200 units in first 3 hours of launch
3 Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit
4 Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown
5 EZ-Link, You Technologies, Mastercard launch multi-currency mobile wallet with no fees
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2018-08-06T044712Z_503813928_RC15C666AE50_RTRMADP_3_SINGTEL-RESULTS.JPG
Aug 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q1 profit down 7% on weaker results from Airtel, Telkomsel

nz-condo03-080818.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents unchanged in July; HDB rents rise 1%: SRX

file6zc5dpj2acx5kd0dcz3.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Business prospects dim for second half; small firms to be badly hit

Aug 8, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, CapitaLand, CDL, StarHub, Yangzijiang, Vard Holdings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening