You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's July industrial profit growth cools for third straight month

Mon, Aug 27, 2018 - 10:29 AM

BP_ChinaFactory_270818_64.jpg
Profit growth for China's industrial firms cooled for a third straight month in July in a further indication that demand in the world's second-biggest economy is cooling even as US trade pressure mounts.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] Profit growth for China's industrial firms cooled for a third straight month in July in a further indication that demand in the world's second-biggest economy is cooling even as US trade pressure mounts.

Industrial profits in July rose 16.2 per cent from a year earlier to 515.12 billion yuan (S$103.3 billion), slowing from a 20 per cent increase in June, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Monday.

Profit growth eased in July as producer price inflation moderates, He Ping of the statistics bureau said in a statement accompanying the data.

For the first seven months of the year, industrial firms have reported profits of 3.9 trillion yuan, up 17.1 per cent from the same period last year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The softer data came after a spate of weaker readings from the world's second-largest economy in recent months. Investment growth has slowed to a record low and consumers are turn more cautious. Industrial output growth has also remained soft.

While rising raw material prices are benefiting producers such as steel mills and oil companies, they are adding to margin pressures for companies further down the manufacturing chain.

Business surveys show smaller manufacturers are struggling and are continuing to shed staff.

US and Chinese officials ended two days of talks on Thursday with no major breakthrough as their trade war escalated with activation of another round of dueling tariffs on US$16 billion worth of each country's goods.

Earlier this month, Ning Jizhe, head of the Statistics Bureau, said China is confident and capable of meeting the full year's economic goal of around 6.5 per cent, according to a Xinhua report.

"We will take targeted measures to cope with impact on employment that might brought by trade frictions." said Mr Ning.

China is speeding up infrastructure spending and keeping liquidity reasonably ample to prop up growth, while ruling out a return to strong stimulus seen in the past which could add to high debt levels.

Officials have also said they will offer more help to companies which are struggling with high costs or having trouble obtaining financing.

Finance Minister Liu Kun told Reuters last week that taxes and fees will be cut by more than 1.1 trillion yuan this year.

China's factory price inflation cooled in July amid a slowdown in economic growth, although economists expect punitive Chinese tariffs on US goods to add to wider price pressures in months ahead.

Meanwhile, China's steel market is also enjoying a sustained boom as China continues its production restrictions to crack down pollution. Shanghai rebar steel futures rallied to a seven-year high last week.

Jiangsu Shagang, China's biggest private-owned steel mill, reported a 242.3 per cent increase in net profits for the first half this year, while Shougang in the capital city of Beijing saw net profits rise 50.1 per cent.

The smog-prone province Hebei, which surrounds Beijing, is planning more rail and river freight to cut truck pollution. The province aims to improve port infrastructure and shift deliveries of iron ore to steel mills to rail.

Profits earned China's state-owned industrial firms increased 30.5 per cent year-on-year in January-July period, slowing from a 31.5 per cent growth in the first half.

Liabilities of industrial firms rose 6.5 per cent on an annual basis as of end-Judy, according to the Statistics bureau.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

CIMB becomes member of United Nations initiative for responsible banking

New links for Singapore firms to innovation network, infrastructure opportunities across Asean, China

UK PM May travels to three African nations in post-Brexit trade push

China to crack down on dishonesty in transport, including ride services

North Korea to release Japanese detainee: KCNA

Former US presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush to speak at funeral of Senator John McCain

Editor's Choice

BP_SAP_270818_6.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Corporates jumping on upskilling bandwagon to leapfrog talent crunch

BP_EU_270818_7.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Government & Economy

EU firms in Asean see region as having greatest potential

BP_Guoco Tower_270818_14.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

GuocoLand Q4 profit falls but full-year net profit up by 7%

Most Read

1 Malaysia and Singapore agree to put HSR on hold, delay and costs to be discussed: source
2 Creative Technology in the black in Q4 on gains from lawsuit award against Huawei
3 PM Lee rebuts notion that 99-year HDB lease is extended rental, not a sale
4 HDB lessees are owners of their flats, not renters: PM Lee
5 Malaysia files criminal charges against Jho Low and father: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SAP_270818_6.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Corporates jumping on upskilling bandwagon to leapfrog talent crunch

Aug 27, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, GuocoLand, Falcon Energy, Chew's Group

Aug 27, 2018
Government & Economy

New links for Singapore firms to innovation network, infrastructure opportunities across Asean, China

BT_20180827_ABGIG2789KK_3543214.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Gig economy taking off but observers flag risks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening