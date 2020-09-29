You are here

China's Kangtai gets approval for clinical trial of coronavirus vaccine candidate

Tue, Sep 29, 2020 - 11:32 AM

China's Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products said on Tuesday it planned to launch a clinical trial of its coronavirus vaccine candidate as soon as possible after it had obtained regulatory approval from the Chinese medical products regulator.
[BEIJING] China's Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products said on Tuesday it planned to launch a clinical trial of its coronavirus vaccine candidate as soon as possible after it had obtained regulatory approval from the Chinese medical products regulator.

