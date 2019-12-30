You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's Liu He to sign Phase 1 trade deal in US

Mon, Dec 30, 2019 - 9:51 PM

file78312i67qlfnncme8nk.jpg
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will visit Washington this week to sign a Phase 1 trade deal with the United States, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday.
AFP

[BEIJING] Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He is set to lead a delegation to Washington this Saturday, where he is expected to sign a phase one deal that would significantly de-escalate the US-China trade war, a source briefed on the matter has told the South China Morning Post.

"Washington has sent an invitation and Beijing has accepted it," the SCMP quoted a source as saying.

It said the delegation was likely to stay in the United States for a few days, until the middle of next week.

Representatives for the Office of the US Trade Representative and the White House could not be immediately reached for comment on the report, which said the Chinese delegation was likely to stay in the United States until the middle of next week.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Neither side has released many specific details of the agreement, and no text has been released.

SEE ALSO

Chinese scientist who genetically edited babies gets 3 years in prison

Hopes for a US-China trade deal helped keep world stocks positive on Monday.

US President Donald Trump first announced plans for the initial trade pact in October, and US and Chinese negotiators have spent weeks finalising the so-called Phase 1 deal, which comes in lieu of the massive trade agreement that the world's two largest economies had sought.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said this month that representatives from both countries would sign the pact during the first week of January.

Last week, Mr Trump told reporters at his resort in Florida that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping would eventually have a signing ceremony for the agreement. Mr Trump gave no further details, but said the deal was done and being translated.

Days earlier, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the deal was completely finished but was undergoing a technical review.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

South Korea finance minister expects Dec exports to drop significantly less than recent months

Hong Kong to end 2019 with multiple protests; big march planned for Jan 1

China's 2019 retail sales to rise 8%: report

Tourists at risk as heatwave fuels Australia bushfires

Russia, China to hold more UN talks on lifting North Korea sanctions

BREAKING

Dec 30, 2019 10:31 PM
Companies & Markets

Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust to divest Pejaten Village and Binjai Supermall

THE manager of Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) has inked conditional agreements to divest two properties...

Dec 30, 2019 10:14 PM
Life & Culture

Greta's father sceptical about her activism: interview

[STOCKHOLM] Svante Thunberg, father of eco-warrior Greta Thunberg, thinks his daughter is happier being an activist...

Dec 30, 2019 09:48 PM
Banking & Finance

A US$41b pension fund is betting big on private credit

[NEW YORK] Arizona's US$41 billion State Retirement System is looking to dedicate one out of every six dollars it...

Dec 30, 2019 09:27 PM
Companies & Markets

Magnus Energy’s dissenting shareholders seek to sue directors on company’s behalf

THE four Magnus Energy shareholders at the centre of a boardroom battle have applied to the High Court to sue seven...

Dec 30, 2019 09:23 PM
Transport

Hundreds of flights delayed as fog engulfs northern India

[NEW DELHI] Dense fog and hazardous air pollution blanketed northern India and disrupted hundreds of flights on...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly