China's manufacturing sector contracts further in February

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Beijing
CHINA'S purchasing managers' index (PMI) contracted for a third straight month in February, two surveys show as the trade war with the United States persists.
China's official PMI which surveys larger state-owned firms fell to a three-year low as it dropped to 49.2 last
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg