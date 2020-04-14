You are here

China's March exports slump slows to 6.6% y-o-y, imports down 0.9%

Tue, Apr 14, 2020 - 12:22 PM

China's exports fell 6.6 per cent in March from a year earlier, while imports shrank 0.9 per cent, a better than expected outcome as factories restarted production, though the global coronavirus health crisis looks set to keep trade under pressure over coming months.
PHOTO: AFP

Customs data released on Tuesday compared with analysts' forecasts in a Reuters poll for a 14 per cent slump in exports. Shipments had dived 17.2 per cent in January-February.

Analysts had forecast a 9.5 per cent contraction in imports, worsening from a slide of 4 per cent in the first two months of the year.

China posted a trade surplus of US$19.9 billion (S$28.14 billion) last month, compared with the poll's forecast for a US$18.55 billion surplus, and a reversal of January-February's deficit of US$7.096 billion.

